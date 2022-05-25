African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase. 27 May 2022 4:41 PM
The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer. 27 May 2022 3:16 PM
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University. 27 May 2022 1:20 PM
View all Local
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports.  27 May 2022 2:14 PM
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank. 26 May 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19 Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged. 27 May 2022 5:15 PM
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more. 27 May 2022 1:14 PM
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy Specific 27 May 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
View all Sport
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Politics

African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine

25 May 2022 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
African Union
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wheat
AU
Dianna Games
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin
ray white
Africa at Work
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Sengalese President Macky Sall

Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.

Senegal's President Macky Sall is to visit Russia and Ukraine "soon" in his capacity as current chairperson of the African Union (AU).

Sall told the recent meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca or ECA) he'd been given a mandate by the AU to raise Africa's concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and to ask if ports in Ukraine could be reopened to allow wheat exports.

Image by 1195798 on Pixabay

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sall reiterated Africa's position on the conflict in Eastern Europe.

"We do not want to be aligned on this conflict, very clearly, we want peace... We're working for a de-escalation... for dialogue..."

RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA still holds neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Scholz visited Senegal and Niger ahead of meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on the third leg of his African tour.

South African and Senegal were among the African countries to abstain from voting on a UN resolution in early March that called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Senegal did vote in favor of a second resolution demanding Russia stop the war.

RELATED: No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa defended government's neutral stance when South Africa's abstention sparked criticism at home.

Ray White interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa at Work.

Games says the situation in Ukraine was one of the big topics of the week at the Uneca meeting hosted by Senegal in Dakar.

Of course it is about the inflationary effect on the continent; the shortages of wheat, of fertiliser, of things considered to be basic goods... and the rising price of oil.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

President Macky Sall gave quite a rousing speech... He said he'd been given a mandate by the African Union to visit Vladimir Putin to raise Africa's concerns and to ask whether they could allow wheat to be moved out of ports in Ukraine, which are being blocked by Russia.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says the Russian ambassador did arrive to join a special session on the war.

She was told he'd expressed disappointment that little was said about Russia's role as friend to Africa.

I think we're looking at the same story of neutrality that is being put out from South Africa, perhaps not just quite as partisan...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says Sall also lashed out at global financial institutions, saying ratings agencies are overstating African risk.

Listen to the update on news from the continent on Africa Business Focus:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine




25 May 2022 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
African Union
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wheat
AU
Dianna Games
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin
ray white
Africa at Work
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Sengalese President Macky Sall

More from Business

Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims

27 May 2022 4:41 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport

27 May 2022 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer

26 May 2022 9:02 PM

Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking

26 May 2022 8:23 PM

The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Increased beer sales (cans) in SA help boost Nampak half-year profits

26 May 2022 7:23 PM

Ray White talks to CEO Erik Smuts about Nampak's results for the six months ended 31 March 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We CAN fix Eskom. There are people who can do it and they're all South African'

26 May 2022 7:01 PM

On the final day of WEF2022, Bruce Whitfield talks to Brian Dames (CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power) about our energy security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’d rather not comment on SA; haven’t been there lately – Richard Quest, CNN

26 May 2022 4:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN’s Richard Quest. The pair are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs

26 May 2022 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames

26 May 2022 11:17 AM

Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames

26 May 2022 11:17 AM

Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?

25 May 2022 12:29 PM

Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised

25 May 2022 9:14 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe

24 May 2022 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

24 May 2022 1:29 PM

Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates

19 May 2022 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference

26 May 2022 2:07 PM

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's bruising battle for control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs

26 May 2022 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those who steal from state coffers must account - Rivonia Circle

26 May 2022 11:26 AM

Rivonia Circle director for policy and research Lukhona Mnguni says the culprits steal the rule of law and there won't be any accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More people trust big business above government - global survey

25 May 2022 10:02 PM

Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?

24 May 2022 8:08 PM

Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'

24 May 2022 10:14 AM

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape?

23 May 2022 10:26 AM

At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build

19 May 2022 10:51 AM

John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta

World

Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests

Local

Gauteng Hawks working with SAPS to eradicate theft of electricity infrastructure

Local

We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

The plot thickens as Champions League final nears

27 May 2022 7:20 PM

DA calls on SIU to investigate criminality in Umsunduzi Municipality

27 May 2022 6:22 PM

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

27 May 2022 5:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA