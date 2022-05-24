Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today
Stellenbosch University’s equality unit has finalised a report with recommendations after investigating a racist incident that shook the country.
The university suspended first-year law student Theuns du Toit after a video on social media showed him urinating on the study desk of Babalo Ndwayana.
“If the disciplinary committee does go ahead, the respondent is given 10 working days to prepare,” said Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath.
The university says it will set up an independent commission of inquiry.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt this report.
A charge sheet… has been sent to Theuns du Toit … He has until the end of today to respond…Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today
