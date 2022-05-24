Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today





Stellenbosch University’s equality unit has finalised a report with recommendations after investigating a racist incident that shook the country.

The university suspended first-year law student Theuns du Toit after a video on social media showed him urinating on the study desk of Babalo Ndwayana.

Stellenbosch University students demonstrating outside the campus’ Admin B building on 16 May 2022. This followed an incident the day before where a white student urinated on a black students belongings. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

“If the disciplinary committee does go ahead, the respondent is given 10 working days to prepare,” said Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath.

The university says it will set up an independent commission of inquiry.

A charge sheet… has been sent to Theuns du Toit … He has until the end of today to respond… Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News

