Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole





JOHANNESBURG - The Department on Correctional Services on Tuesday confirmed that Sindiwe Manqele has been released on parole.

In 2016, she was sentenced to 12 years in jail for killing of her boyfriend and Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

That was after she was found guilty of stabbing the musician at his home in Alexandra on 9 March 2015.

The department said her parole was effective from Monday, 24 May.

"This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) after having assessed Manqele’s profile as submitted by the Case Management Committee and other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration."

The department also said Manqele was still expected to comply with specific set of conditions and would be subjected to supervision until her sentence expired on 23 May 2028.

"Manqele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it. She completed all the identified programmes as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the Victim-Offender Dialogue in 2018."

While sentencing Manqele, Judge Solly Sithole cited the fact that Manqele tried to perform CPR after stabbing Flabba, never fled the scene and her personal circumstances, as the reasons that compelled him to impose a lighter sentence.

