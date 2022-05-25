Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase. 27 May 2022 4:41 PM
The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer. 27 May 2022 3:16 PM
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University. 27 May 2022 1:20 PM
View all Local
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports.  27 May 2022 2:14 PM
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank. 26 May 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19 Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged. 27 May 2022 5:15 PM
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more. 27 May 2022 1:14 PM
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy Specific 27 May 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
View all Sport
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters

25 May 2022 3:39 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Davido
wizkid
burna boy
Master KG
Tems
Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli

In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Africa - the world’s youngest continent - boasts a variety of cultures and heritages across its 54 countries but music is the one language that transcends age and culture.

In celebration of Africa Day, we bring you seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent.

It's home to one billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Tems (26) from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Tems is a mix of R&B, soul with elements of Afrobeats.

As the first Nigerian artist to debut at number one on the top Billboard 100, her chart-topping sounds leave an insatiable need for more across the globe.

She boasts features with Drake's song _Fountains _on his album Certified Lover Boy, as well as the global music hit Essence with WizKid.

Elaine (23) from South Africa

Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, popularly known as Elaine, is a South African singer, songwriter from Pretoria.

Now signed to US record label Columbia Records, the singer uprooted to her life in 2021 to continue her singing career in the United States.

Her biggest hit You're The One has gone 7x platinum to date, she was also nominated for a BET Award last year.

Burna Boy (30) from Nigeria

Gbona, Bank on It and On the Low - Burna Boy's incinerating discography of hits just keeps on going, making him undoubtedly one of the Africa's biggest talents.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist recently announced the release of his new album Damini in April 2022.

Master KG (26) from South Africa

His hit song Jerusalema ft Nomcebo which boast 496 billion views now on YouTube is what shot the Limpopo-born singer to the global stage.

His most recent song Dali Nguwe reached reached three million views in just three weeks.

Davido (29) from Nigeria

Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter widely known for dominating the Afrobeats music genre. However, the musician has surprisingly decided to take a different approach to his sound.

His latest offering Stand Strong featuring The Samples, the choir which sings at Kanye West's Sunday Service, is a softer and uplifting take on usual style of music infused with vocals from the choir.

The song is the only African song currently charting on the US Apple Music and iTunes Charts, simultaneously.

WizKid (31) from Nigeria

Musician WizKid made history last in 2021 with Essence, as the first African song to go platinum in the United States.

Now the compelling tune repeats its success becoming the first Nigerian song to Break Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and nominated for the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Diamond Platnumz (32) from Tanzania

Diamond Platinumz is a musician, dancer and reality TV star based in Tanzania.

Reportedly the most awarded East African artist, he writes his music Kiswahili - the most commonly spoken language in Africa.

The recording artist also owns a radio and TV station called Wasafi TV/Radio and appeared on Netflix's reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Sampa the great (28) from Zambia

Sampa Tembo is Zambian-born Australia-based artist. Her debut album, The Return, released in September 2019, peaked at number 12 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Sampa has won over a wave of adoring fans having been chosen to support Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ibeyi, Little Simz and Fat Freddy’s Drop along with her sold out headline shows and festival slots at Golden Plains, Sugar Mountain, WOMAD & VIVID Live.

"For anyone who's of the diverse world, or who has had trouble or has a journey with where they are from, it's important to document your stripes whether small or big, because we're living in a world that makes it harder for you to find those origins, and sometimes often mocks you for finding those origins, " she said to SBS News.

Moonchild Sanelly (34) from South Africa

Moonchild Sanelly's music is a melting pot with elements of experimental electronic, afro-punk and edgy-pop bubbling over into kwaito, hip-hop and jazz background.

Often in the limelight whether for her very distinct brand, sound and style or her sex positive stance on showing off her body, Sanelly is not afraid to stand out from her peers.

The artist has announced that she will be featured in the Fifa soundtrack in 2022 and also announced the release forthcoming album Phases.


This article first appeared on EWN : Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters




25 May 2022 3:39 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Davido
wizkid
burna boy
Master KG
Tems
Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli

More from Lifestyle

Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19

27 May 2022 5:15 PM

Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims

27 May 2022 4:41 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

27 May 2022 1:20 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant

27 May 2022 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist

27 May 2022 11:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy Specific

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition

27 May 2022 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer

26 May 2022 9:02 PM

Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died

26 May 2022 2:09 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering

26 May 2022 11:56 AM

Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'More companies will adopt paid menstrual leave before their countries do'

26 May 2022 9:18 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta

World

Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests

Local

Gauteng Hawks working with SAPS to eradicate theft of electricity infrastructure

Local

We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

The plot thickens as Champions League final nears

27 May 2022 7:20 PM

DA calls on SIU to investigate criminality in Umsunduzi Municipality

27 May 2022 6:22 PM

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

27 May 2022 5:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA