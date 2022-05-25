Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters





Africa - the world’s youngest continent - boasts a variety of cultures and heritages across its 54 countries but music is the one language that transcends age and culture.

In celebration of Africa Day, we bring you seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent.

It's home to one billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Tems (26) from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Tems is a mix of R&B, soul with elements of Afrobeats.

As the first Nigerian artist to debut at number one on the top Billboard 100, her chart-topping sounds leave an insatiable need for more across the globe.

She boasts features with Drake's song _Fountains _on his album Certified Lover Boy, as well as the global music hit Essence with WizKid.

Elaine (23) from South Africa

Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, popularly known as Elaine, is a South African singer, songwriter from Pretoria.

Now signed to US record label Columbia Records, the singer uprooted to her life in 2021 to continue her singing career in the United States.

Her biggest hit You're The One has gone 7x platinum to date, she was also nominated for a BET Award last year.

Burna Boy (30) from Nigeria

Gbona, Bank on It and On the Low - Burna Boy's incinerating discography of hits just keeps on going, making him undoubtedly one of the Africa's biggest talents.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist recently announced the release of his new album Damini in April 2022.

Master KG (26) from South Africa

His hit song Jerusalema ft Nomcebo which boast 496 billion views now on YouTube is what shot the Limpopo-born singer to the global stage.

His most recent song Dali Nguwe reached reached three million views in just three weeks.

Davido (29) from Nigeria

Davido is a Nigerian singer, songwriter widely known for dominating the Afrobeats music genre. However, the musician has surprisingly decided to take a different approach to his sound.

His latest offering Stand Strong featuring The Samples, the choir which sings at Kanye West's Sunday Service, is a softer and uplifting take on usual style of music infused with vocals from the choir.

The song is the only African song currently charting on the US Apple Music and iTunes Charts, simultaneously.

WizKid (31) from Nigeria

Musician WizKid made history last in 2021 with Essence, as the first African song to go platinum in the United States.

Now the compelling tune repeats its success becoming the first Nigerian song to Break Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and nominated for the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Diamond Platnumz (32) from Tanzania

Diamond Platinumz is a musician, dancer and reality TV star based in Tanzania.

Reportedly the most awarded East African artist, he writes his music Kiswahili - the most commonly spoken language in Africa.

The recording artist also owns a radio and TV station called Wasafi TV/Radio and appeared on Netflix's reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Sampa the great (28) from Zambia

Sampa Tembo is Zambian-born Australia-based artist. Her debut album, The Return, released in September 2019, peaked at number 12 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Sampa has won over a wave of adoring fans having been chosen to support Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ibeyi, Little Simz and Fat Freddy’s Drop along with her sold out headline shows and festival slots at Golden Plains, Sugar Mountain, WOMAD & VIVID Live.

"For anyone who's of the diverse world, or who has had trouble or has a journey with where they are from, it's important to document your stripes whether small or big, because we're living in a world that makes it harder for you to find those origins, and sometimes often mocks you for finding those origins, " she said to SBS News.

Moonchild Sanelly (34) from South Africa

Moonchild Sanelly's music is a melting pot with elements of experimental electronic, afro-punk and edgy-pop bubbling over into kwaito, hip-hop and jazz background.

Often in the limelight whether for her very distinct brand, sound and style or her sex positive stance on showing off her body, Sanelly is not afraid to stand out from her peers.

The artist has announced that she will be featured in the Fifa soundtrack in 2022 and also announced the release forthcoming album Phases.

This article first appeared on EWN : Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters