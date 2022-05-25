Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase. 27 May 2022 4:41 PM
The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer. 27 May 2022 3:16 PM
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University. 27 May 2022 1:20 PM
View all Local
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports.  27 May 2022 2:14 PM
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank. 26 May 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19 Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged. 27 May 2022 5:15 PM
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more. 27 May 2022 1:14 PM
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy Specific 27 May 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
View all Sport
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank

25 May 2022 6:32 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Egypt
Tourism
Africa
Mozambique
Malawi
Morocco
Travel
Zanzibar

If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South African’s itching for a destination holiday may find themselves stuck on the best and most affordable places to go.

If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the most diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.

If you choose the right time of year and accommodation, the perfect (and most affordable) holidays could end up being our neighbours.

Here are five cost-friendly places to visit in Africa for your next big trip.

EGYPT

When you think of Egypt, one’s mind immediately conjures up images of the Great Pyramids and the vast desert.

But above being a destination of historical significance, Egypt is also an incredible and affordable holiday destination.

A week in the Nefertiti Hotel Luxor for two people can cost under R2,500 and from historic tours, desert adventures, to boat rides on the red sea, there is plenty for anyone to enjoy.

MOROCCO

For some people, the whole reason for travelling outside your home country is to immerse yourself in different cultures, food and scenery - and there is no place better to do that on a budget than Morocco.

Enjoy the incredible markets and find 7-night accommodation for under R2,000 at the Riad Inspira.

ZANZIBAR If you are looking for a luxurious week of lounging on an island with cocktails at budget prices, Zanzibar could be the perfect location.

With a week’s accommodation available for just over R2,000 at The Z Hotel and flights under four hours from Johannesburg, this island paradise is a perfect affordable travel destination.

MOZAMBIQUE

If you would like to keep your holiday closer to home, and possibly skip out on flying, a trip to Mozambique could be exactly what you need.

The capital city of Maputo is the best place to stay on a budget and there is plenty to do to keep yourself entertained.

A couple can spend a week in the Casa Quimera Hotel in Maputo for under R5,000.

MALAWI

If you are a fan of wildlife and would like to spend your holiday basking in nature, Malawi is an excellent budget destination.

From guided nature walks and game drives to scuba diving in Lake Malawi, this destination is perfect for someone wanting to break away from the city life.

You can find accommodation at Mayoka Village Beach Lodge for under R5,000 for two people for the week.


This article first appeared on EWN : Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank




25 May 2022 6:32 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Egypt
Tourism
Africa
Mozambique
Malawi
Morocco
Travel
Zanzibar

More from Lifestyle

Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19

27 May 2022 5:15 PM

Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims

27 May 2022 4:41 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

27 May 2022 1:20 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant

27 May 2022 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist

27 May 2022 11:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy Specific

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition

27 May 2022 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer

26 May 2022 9:02 PM

Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died

26 May 2022 2:09 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering

26 May 2022 11:56 AM

Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'More companies will adopt paid menstrual leave before their countries do'

26 May 2022 9:18 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta

World

Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests

Local

Gauteng Hawks working with SAPS to eradicate theft of electricity infrastructure

Local

We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

The plot thickens as Champions League final nears

27 May 2022 7:20 PM

DA calls on SIU to investigate criminality in Umsunduzi Municipality

27 May 2022 6:22 PM

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

27 May 2022 5:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA