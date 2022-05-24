Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
The news broke on Tuesday morning that well-known and highly respected economist Mike Schüssler had died after a battle with cancer.
Schüssler's passing is a huge blow to the industry, said colleague and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly.
The financial expert was a regular contributor on The Money Show.
There is someone we have to pay tribute to... someone I spoke to on the phone quite often, when looking for someone to comment on the repo rate, the SA economy... There was a wealth of knowledge...Ray White, 702 presenter
RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
During an interview on The Money Show (September 2019) Schussler surprised Bruce Whitfield by describing his best money decision as getting out of the restaurant business in 2001.
RELATED: Mike Schussler on investing his money and leaving the restaurant business
"When did you get into the restaurant business!" Whitfield exclaimed.
You'll find out that you have people in management that will fire a person working at the restaurant for stealing a chicken... It's only a few months later that you'll find out that actually the person running your restaurant is stealing a lot more and that's why they're pointing out the chicken stealers...Mike Schüssler
You can learn a lot about life... You learn that people like putting your focus elsewhere [misdirecting]...Mike Schüssler
Schussler also spoke about the importance of refocusing one's business.
... When you look where you were and you say 'but this isn't working'... to refocus from time to time and relook at where you are with the business is a very important decision.Mike Schüssler
Tributes have been pouring in for Schüssler on social media, also from Whitfield who is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Mike Schussler was patient, accessible, kind and generous with his time. He made complex concepts accessible and aided generations of reporters, including me, to tell stories better. Thank you Mike.— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) May 24, 2022
So sad to hear about the passing of Mike Schussler,good friend and consulting economist to Brenthurst, after short battle with cancer. Was a truly gifted economist and communicator on technical issues. Condolences to wife Greta and family. RIP my old friend….— Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 24, 2022
Rest softly, Mike Schussler. The breadth of your wisdom and depth of your willingness to share it made all of us who followed you so much wiser. https://t.co/kd5UrQM7Dv— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 24, 2022
So sad to hear of the passing of @mikeschussler . Always a pleasure to chat to him to unpack issues way beyond my understanding. He was one of the good guys. Condolences to his family and friends.— Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) May 24, 2022
Mike Schussler we are really, really going to miss you.Ray White, 702 presenter
Listen to The Money Show remembering the highly respected Mike Schussler:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show
More from Business
African Bank more than doubles its half-year profits with new strategy
Ray White interviews Group CEO Kennedy Bungane about African Bank Holdings' half-year results and ‘Excelerate25’ strategy.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!
Founder Cherish Vundisa shares how his business was inspired by a family history of making fine luggage from the finest leather.Read More
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy
Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.Read More
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba.Read More
More from Local
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Mamabolo: Plans to expand Gautrain routes being finalised
Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about government's plans to expand Gautrain's rail network.Read More
Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole
In 2016, she was sentenced to 12 years in jail for killing of her boyfriend and Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.Read More
I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!
Founder Cherish Vundisa shares how his business was inspired by a family history of making fine luggage from the finest leather.Read More
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries
Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.Read More
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.Read More
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise
Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More