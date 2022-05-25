AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised





The African Union (AU)'s continental passport has been in the works for several years but has yet to reach African citizens

Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng says the African passport remains largely reserved for heads of state and diplomats

The mass rollout of the African Union (AU) passport has still not materialised almost eight years after it was first announced.

The African passport would allow visa-free travel between 55 AU member countries on the continent.

However, the initiative, which was launched in 2016, has been plagued by delays.

As it stands, only government leaders, diplomats, and AU officials have been issued with the passport, says Brand Africa founder Thebe Ikalafeng.

Ikalafeng, who is also the chairperson of the pan-African branding advisory firm the Brand Leadership Group, says travel through Africa remains challenging and costly.

Ikalafeng has travelled to every country on the continent and says people must pay for about 30 or so visas just to move around Africa.

The African passport would help open up the continent's borders and reduce the hassles and bureaucracy associated with intra-continental travel.

In addition to facilitating free movement for African citizens, Ikalafeng believes that the passport will boost intra-continental trade and a sense of African identity.

"One passport says we are one, we are African," he tells CapeTalk.

But Ikalafeng suspects that some African countries may be reluctant to roll out the passport widely because they see visa fees as a source of revenue and don't feel incentivised to fast-track the initiative.

It takes about 30 visas or so to get through the continent. That hasn't changed much and sometimes we have to leave the continent to come back into the continent. Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group

If we don't need one passport, certainly we need one visa - something to make it easy for us to be able to travel through the continent. It is still difficult. Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group

The idea of the passport is correct in terms of trying to open up borders but that has not come into effect yet. Only a couple of people have got the passports. Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and chairperson - Brand Leadership Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised