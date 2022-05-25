LGBTQI people on the continent are 'children of the Africa soil', says activist
- The Other Foundation is hosting a 'kopano' in Cape Town this week bringing together LGBTI activists and their allies
- It will focus on the work being done on the continent to advance the rights and freedoms of the LGBTI community.
LGBTI activist groups and their allies are gathering in Cape Town this week to discuss the progress being made to advance equality, freedom, and social inclusion for LGBTI people.
The week-long conference - or kopano, as it is called - has the ultimate aim of achieving just and democratic societies, in which all people can live safe, dignified lives regardless of orientation.
Kopano Rollbacks, Resilience and Reinvention will bring together about 200 participants from across southern Africa as well as other international participants
To date, many countries in southern Africa continue to criminalize homosexuality.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, the executive director of LEGABIBO, a LGBT rights group, that have made advancements in seeing same-sex relationships decriminalised in Botswana.
Members of the LGBTQI community on the continent are children of the Africa soil and they deserve to be recognised as such.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
The process of transformation is one that involves the leaders of these countries ensuring that they bring along the members of LGBTQI communities.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
Members of the LGBTQI community need to be able to talk space as well, they need to claim their humanity.Thato Moruti, Executive director - LEGABIBO
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
