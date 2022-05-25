Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son
Once upon a time they were hot property both on the local and global music scene, making waves with their catchy sound and unique style.
But South Africa Zef-duo Die Antwoord has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last couple of years.
The couple, Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser), have been accused of various abuses by various people, the pair's former foster son, Tokkie.
He told News24 that he had been the victim of child abuse at their hands and claimed to have been shown pornography, seen rituals involving blood and been subjected to violence whilst in their care.
On Tuesday, Die Antwoord took to social media to deny the allegations against them.
"Tokkie is a young man (20 years old) that Ninja and Yolandi helped foster since he was a kid. However when Tokkie got older and started taking drugs, Ninja and Yolandi put their foot down and stopped supporting him financially" they said in a statement.
The couple also claimed that they were the victims of 'fake news' being generated by a former, disgruntled employee who Die Antwoord says have had no contact with them, or their family "for years".
"The video Ben and Tokkie made has a paypal account attached, so that people can donate money to Tokkie to 'fix up his house'. However Ben and Tokkie split the paypal donations they receive. Tokkie continues to use the donation money to buy drugs, and Ben, who is unemployed, uses the money to live off."
Ben Crossman, they say he has an axe to grind because he was a former cameraman [for Die Antwoord] who was fired and they say he's made it his life's work to create fake news to discredit them.Barbara Freidman, Digital editor - Cape Talk
The statement also addressed the matter of social workers being called to investigate the safety of their 17-year-old biological child.
"When Social Services visited Ninja, Yolandi, and their daughter, Sixteen Jones, they found that Sixteen was perfectly safe, that everything was cool, and that there was no need for concern."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Die Antwoord respond to abuse allegations by former foster son
Source : Twitter/@DieAntwoord
