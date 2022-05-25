WATCH: Woman pushes away kiss from man at a soccer match date





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A cameraman zoomed in on a couple sitting cozily at a soccer game. As the man goes in for a smooch, the woman pulls his hand away.

It seems the woman does not want to be seen kissing her date on national television.

Watch the full clip below:

Amantombazane are not good people 💔 pic.twitter.com/RiIBX2paNE — Muzi Nhlengethwa. (@muzi_zizou) May 24, 2022

