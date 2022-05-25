WATCH: US basketball coach pleads with senators to act on mass shootings
American professional basketball coach, Steve Kerr, calls on US senators to do something about mass shootings and implement stricter regulations on gun laws.
The emotional speech to the press comes after a mass shooting at a primary school in Texas which left at least 18 children and a teacher dead.
Watch the full clip below:
Nothing else on here matters. Just watch this in full. pic.twitter.com/dkjcaRIGIT— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 24, 2022
