A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story
- Thando Pato is a recovering alcoholic and the author of the memoir, On The Rocks - The book is published by fellow writer and recovering addict, Melinda Ferguson
Like many of us, Thando Pato is a person who enjoyed her booze.
And why not? She worked hard and she deserved to play hard too.
But behind the façade - she had a great job, apartment, snazzy car - she harboured a dark and shameful secret – that also like many people, she couldn’t control her drinking.
Now more than two years sober, Pato has shared her story of living with alcoholism in her debut memoir -On The Rocks: A Memoir of high-functioning alcoholism.
She joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the book.
I was drinking in the evenings after work and I was consuming a bottle or two of wine and I was having blackouts.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
I would wake up and feel embarrassed and ashamed.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
Like many people who abuse alcohol, Pato says she knew she had a problem, but she didn't like the term 'alcoholic'.
My therapist said to me, there is a spectrum of alcoholism and you are on the high-functioning side of it.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
It took a while for it to sink it because I was in such denial around my drinking.Thando Pato - Author, On The Rocks - Memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic
RELATED:Are you an adult child of an alcoholic?
RELATED: Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A life 'On The Rocks' - recovering alcoholic Thando Pato shares her story
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51800918_tequila-shot-with-lime-and-sea-salt-on-black-table.html
More from Local
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year
Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case.Read More
Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests
The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.Read More
'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
Clement Manyathela speaks to Investigating directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka about the court appearance.Read More
Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest
The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.Read More
NPA confident Zuma trial will resume after SCA dismisses reconsideration bid
Former President Jacob Zuma had wanted Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial, citing bias, but appeals court president, Mandisa Maya, has confirmed the SCA judgment against Zuma's request.Read More
Steinhoff's legal battle to recover bonuses from Jooste could set precedent
John Perlman spoke to editor of 'Financial Mail', Rob Rose, about Steinhoff's legal battle to recover R870 million in bonuses paid to former CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19
Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant
Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.Read More
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist
Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy SpecificRead More
WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died
Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.Read More
I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering
Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances.Read More