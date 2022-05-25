Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?
25 May marks Africa Day, a day to commemorate the foundation of the Organisation of Africa Unity (now African Union) in 1963.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to researcher at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, Adv Sipho Mantula and associate professor of political science and international relations at the University f Johannesburg Prof David Monyae to discuss the integration of the African continent.
Despite the AU being formed 59 years ago, the idea of a unified African continent still seems far away, with rising cases of Afrophobia, xenophobia and other forms of violence being seen around the continent.
Mantula says it's clear we still adopt a largely European mindset and way of life, which is made even more obvious by the fact that Africa Day is not made a public holiday, it is just spoken about for a day or two and then we move on as we were.
He also believes that Africa’s reliance on foreign consultancy has meant the AU has made very little progress with developing its policy reform.
Policy reform in the AU is too stagnant if I can be honest with you, because it is relying on foreign consultancyAdv Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Thabo Mbeki African School on Public and International Affairs
Mantula does believe that Pan-Africanism is something that should not only be taught in schools and seen from a policy perspective, but it also something that can exist within our lives and our families.
Pan-Africanism is within the family and is within the veins of every African.Adv Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Thabo Mbeki African School on Public and International Affairs
While there is still much progress that needs to be made towards seeing an integrated African continent Monyae does believe that the younger generation is showing progress in the right direction.
I think our kids are much more integrated than we are.Dr David Monyae, Associate professor of political science and international relations - University of Johannesburg
To find out more about Africa’s integration, listen to the full podcast below.
