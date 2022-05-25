



JOHANNESBURG - All six suspects in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal case have been granted bail of R5,000 each by the Orkney Magistrates court.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 45, appeared in court after five of them were arrested in Gauteng on Tuesday for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The sixth suspect was under police guard in hospital where he was arrested.

The simultaneous arrests happened in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp.

The case emanates from the VBS investigation when suspicious transactions were picked up on the account of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality.

The money was allegedly deposited from municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipal officials between 2017 and 2019.

The matter has been postponed to 1 August.

This article first appeared on EWN : Six people arrested on Tuesday in VBS probe granted bail