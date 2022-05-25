



South Africa and five other countries on the continent have launched the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance.

The alliance aims to scale investment and development across Africa’s budding green hydrogen industry.

It also aims to foster a supportive regulatory environment for the hydrogen economy.

Anglo American said the conversion of ultra-class haul trucks to hydrogen power would eliminate 80% of emissions associated with diesel. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian

The alliance has support from the United Nations (UN) Climate Change High-Level Champions, the Green Hydrogen Organisation, the African Development Bank and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

Along with South Africa, the founding members are Namibia, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Mauritania.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels

We have hundreds of millions of people… that are energy poor… We also must get rid of oil and gas… One way to do that is to use green hydrogen… We can create loads of electricity… We can use it for long-haul transport, trains, and industry… without climate warming gasses… Jonas Moberg, CEO - Green Hydrogen Organisation

There are places where the grid or batteries are not great – long-haul transport, shipping, industry… making fertiliser or steel… Jonas Moberg, CEO - Green Hydrogen Organisation

RELATED: Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?

The burning of oil, gas and coal must stop! We’re cooking the planet, and seeing the impact… It’s happening very quickly… Namibia… is announcing a $10 billion investment in solar, wind, and green hydrogen… Jonas Moberg, CEO - Green Hydrogen Organisation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'