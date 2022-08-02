How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?
Life insurance. Many people are familiar with the term but few fully understand what it is. Even fewer understand at what point in life they need to take life insurance out!
There's a similar lack of understanding of the difference between life insurance and funeral cover. It is common that people are not sure which they should have.
Karabo Ramookho, Market Development Manager for Personal Finance Customer Solutions at Old Mutual joined 702's John Perlman to shed some light on these two products.
Listen to their full chat below...
Life insurance is a policy that pays out a predetermined amount of money to specified dependents in the event of death. It ensures that loved ones continue living comfortably when a breadwinner, for example, is no longer around to provide for them.
Funeral Insurance is what gets paid out as soon as a person passes away in order for them to receive a dignified funeral.
They are both life insurance policies, but one pays out immediately and one pays out a little later following some checks on your underwriting.Karabo Ramookho, Market Development Manager for Personal Finance Customer Solutions - Old Mutual
A Life insurance policy is intended to ensure a family continues to live the lifestyle that they are accustomed to, even after the policyholder has passed on. That does not necessarily mean funeral cover insurance is not needed.
That is why Ramookho recommends people first sit down with a financial advisor, to get good advice on what is not only necessary but what is also feasible.
