'Look at the lesson, not the mistake': the importance of reframing failure





Failure is something everyone experiences at some point - failure is universal. Yet, there is a stigma towards failure that frames it as something to be ashamed of and not something you can learn from.

Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach, describes two ways of framing failure: growth mindsets and fixed mindsets.

When someone has a growth mindset, they are aware that life comes with its challenges and "failures" but instead of looking at it as a failure, they are able to take a lesson from the mistake. This mindset embraces these challenges as a way to experience intentional growth.

Failure, here, is framed as "I'm not there, yet."

On the flip side, someone with a fixed mindset has the belief that they are who they are and nothing else. This mindset tends to avoid challenges and the possibility of failure at all costs. Effort is framed as something negative, as something indicative of not being good at something rather than an opportunity for growth and learning.

Failure, here, is framed as "I'll _never _be there."

Growth mindset celebrates efforts where fixed mindsets celebrate (and berate) the outcome.

The problem with fixed mindsets is that they keep you in your comfort zone and when you stay in your comfort zone, you have no space to grow, to be greater than you are.

Intentionally stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things is a challenge that undoubtedly comes with the potential for failure and mistakes.

However, instead of looking at this as something to be terrified of because you might not immediately succeed and be perfect at, reframe it by looking at something for exponential and continual growth.

Remember: if at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and try again.