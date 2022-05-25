No worries at WEF about monkeypox – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield is in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).
The world’s elites have been gathering at the WEF since German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab founded it in 1971.
The WEF is funded by thousands of large, global companies and public subsidies.
It views its mission as "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".
Mandy Wiener interviewed Whitfield (scroll up to listen).
Nobody here is particularly concerned about monkeypox… These are solution-orientated people who want to solve the world’s problems. A lot of people talk about Davos as being a talk shop… Stuff happens here that has a long-term impact on the world…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Nobody here is talking about stock markets. Not for one moment! They are more worried about what’s happening in the real economy… global food production and supply chains… There isn’t a big panic here in Davos…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
There isn’t the excitement of previous events [referring to South Africa] … We need to get our credibility back…Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
More from Bruce Whitfield at #WEF22 in Davos
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
I’d rather not comment on SA; haven’t been there lately – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN’s Richard Quest. The pair are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
'The positive outlook of the ratings agencies is not coming out of osmosis'
Bruce chats to the newly appointed Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi about the importance of representation at WEF.Read More
It is tough to represent SA at WEF in Davos – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Ray White interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, who is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF).Read More