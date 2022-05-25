[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998
Pfizer invented Sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) in 1989 by accident when it was developing a treatment for heart-related chest pain.
Health authorities in the United States and Europe approved the famous diamond-shaped blue pill for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in 1998.
The drug changed the lives of many men and women and disrupted the marketing of pharmaceuticals.
Did you know?
-
62 million men regularly use Viagra
-
Viagra cost $15 in 1998 and about $65 dollar today
-
Viagra earned Pfizer $1.2 billion in revenue in 2017
Pfizer’s patent has expired, and Sildenafil is now sold under numerous generic brand names.
