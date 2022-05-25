JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
JSE CEO Leila Fourie reports a good news response to telling the good news about South Africa at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fourie about the warm reception for the country from delegates in Davos, Switzerland.
She says one of the big themes has been around deglobalisation taking place in certain areas and being replaced by "neo-globalisation", which is the redefinition of global relationships.
This shift puts South Africa at a unique vantage point Fourie believes.
... because we're looking pretty good in relation to our Brics countries, all of whom are - for various reasons - in very volatile situations...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
As I said on the panel I spoke on, South Africa is the only emerging market that has improved its GDP deficit since 2019, so on a relative basis we are far more stable. We have growth potential through both the general commodities and the green commodities, and we've got deep financial markets.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
South Africa is a genuinely good opportunity for emerging market investors Fourie says.
She confirms that WEF delegates believe in this telling of investment conditions in the country, particularly from the responses she's had in bilateral discussions.
That's reinforced by road shows that both I and my industry peers have done. Some of them have said it's the best road show they've had in ten years - the first time emerging market investors are actually planning physical trips down to SA.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
One investor called it the safe haven of emerging markets - who would have thought!Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : JSE chief gives WEF the good news about SA as investment destination
More from Business
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport
Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking
The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank.Read More
Increased beer sales (cans) in SA help boost Nampak half-year profits
Ray White talks to CEO Erik Smuts about Nampak's results for the six months ended 31 March 2022.Read More
'We CAN fix Eskom. There are people who can do it and they're all South African'
On the final day of WEF2022, Bruce Whitfield talks to Brian Dames (CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power) about our energy security.Read More
I’d rather not comment on SA; haven’t been there lately – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN’s Richard Quest. The pair are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.Read More
More from Local
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year
Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case.Read More
Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests
The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.Read More
'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
Clement Manyathela speaks to Investigating directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka about the court appearance.Read More
Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest
The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.Read More
NPA confident Zuma trial will resume after SCA dismisses reconsideration bid
Former President Jacob Zuma had wanted Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial, citing bias, but appeals court president, Mandisa Maya, has confirmed the SCA judgment against Zuma's request.Read More
Steinhoff's legal battle to recover bonuses from Jooste could set precedent
John Perlman spoke to editor of 'Financial Mail', Rob Rose, about Steinhoff's legal battle to recover R870 million in bonuses paid to former CEO Markus Jooste.Read More