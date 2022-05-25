SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO





The 2022 edition of the World Economic Forum has brought forth plenty of thought-provoking insight on global issues and how world leaders plan to solve them.

In a panel discussion covering the detachment of the stock market from the economy, Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, represented South Africa and delivered her expertise. The group of market leaders outlined how the stock market continued to skyrocket amid the pandemic and other global crises.

Watch as Bruce Whitfield chats to Dr Fourie about her first two days at Davos and the South African potential for market investors:

"Emerging market investors are actually planning physical trips down to South Africa. One investor called South Africa the safe haven of emerging markets." Dr Leila Fourie, Chief Executive Officer, Johannesburg Stock Exchange

For more exclusive insights from this year's World Economic Forum, visit the ABSA Davos website.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are not the views of Absa.