Home
arrow_forward
Business

Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?

26 May 2022 6:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
work from home
resignations
remote work
hybrid work model

John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19.

After two years of lockdown and working from home some people may have found the transition back to working in an office jarring or even unnecessary.

In fact, in some parts of the world, there has been a trend of employees resigning from work following businesses mandating that employees work in the office rather than working from home.

John Maytham spoke to the CEO of IAMS Powerhouse Consulting, Marie Sebueng, about the new world of work following COVID-19.

Following the end of lockdown, some industries have decided rather than mandate a return to contact working, to develop a hybrid working model that allows for working in the office and from home.

Many people have found that while working from home they were just as, if not more productive, and would like to continue to have that opportunity.

With the rising cost of petrol, working from home is also more affordable and accessible for many workers in the country as they can save on transport costs.

The hybrid system could see the best of both worlds and create a completely transformed world of work that is beneficial for employees and employers.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Home or office: Is a hybrid model of working the best way forward?




