Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

Latest Local
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the... 28 May 2022 7:34 AM
World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa? John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition.  28 May 2022 7:31 AM
South African Sign Language approved as SA's 12th official language John Perlman speaks to Liz-Anne Booysens, Gauteng's Provincial Director for Deaf SA, on the induction of South African Sign Langua... 28 May 2022 7:30 AM
View all Local
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic looks to the future of business Gugu Mhlungu speak to Project Leader for the Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic Dr Robert Venter. 28 May 2022 2:42 PM
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase. 27 May 2022 4:41 PM
The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport Clement Manyathela talks with experts to discuss the business and economics of sports.  27 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Business
[INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world Sara-Jayne King chats to 19-year-old Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. 28 May 2022 12:59 PM
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19 Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged. 27 May 2022 5:15 PM
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University. 27 May 2022 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
View all Sport
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
View all Opinion
Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

25 May 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

Humans have for centuries set their behaviour according the weather and seasons. Some of the first gods regulated it, we never thought one day we would affect it and maybe even control it. Geoengineering is the science that may change that and save us from the worst of climate change, but there are costs and risks, so we are back in the realms of the fickle weather gods.

What is it?

An intervention to current conditions, typically weather related, to mitigate the impact of global warming. There options based in space, the oceans and the atmosphere.

Space

The sun’s energy actually causes the Earth to warm, CO2 and other greenhouse gases trap the heat created by the warmed Earth causing overall temperature to rise.

Blocking the solar energy before it reaches the Earth would reduce the heating and so offset the degree greenhouse gases increase the temp. Sending something to work like a shade or a lens to reduce the light would need to be sent a long way from Earth (about 1 million km) and have to be quite large, depending on the method about 1000 km in diameter. Currently the James Webb telescope uses a shade to keep itself very cool, that is about the size of a tennis court. Fans of Mike Myers might enjoy the Pentaverate which features a space based solution to global warming.

Other options are based closer to Earth but need more coverage and a lot more work to keep in space.

Marine

The sea absorbs a lot of CO2 already, in fact the increased levels and warmer seas are causing coral reefs to die which themselves are massive carbon capture tools as the reef is made from CO2.

The solution suggested using the sea relies on the ability of plankton to absorb CO2 as part of their natural life cycle, when they die they would take that to the sea floor. Most of our oil was created this way so we know it works. The catch is how to do it and how to avoid the algal blooms killing the other animals in that part of the ocean.

The solution is to use iron in parts of the ocean that have very little activity, the assumption being that the naturally occurring plankton would be able to rapidly increase in volume and absorb a lot more CO2, as long as we keep adding iron we can sustain the algal bloom as it captures more CO2. Iron is cheap and the process would use it in relatively low density but it would need to be done for a very long time and a long way out to sea. Deciding exactly where and again who will be responsible for running the operation is to be decided.

Another long shot option is to spray sea water about 300 m in the air, it will more likely result in cloud formation which produces more shade and reflects more thanks to its albedo value (more on that later). Just where to set up 300m high water fountains able to maintain a fine mist somewhere in the middle of the ocean is going to be a big task and probably would not work so well in the same areas that the plankton farming is happening.

Capture

CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is 0.04% or 420 parts per million. That is a relatively small amount considering 78% of the air is nitrogen and 21% is oxygen, so 99% is just those two, of the remaining 1% CO2 is still only a small part. Unfortunately it does not take much to have a big impact.

The upside is that it might not seem like we need to remove much, but the reality is that you need to process a lot of air to capture just a little CO2.

Still, the direct capture machines especially if placed near outlets of more concentrated CO2 can help.

Not as much or as cost effectively as a tree though, but then the number of trees needed also need to be planted in places that we have removed them for grazing or farming, planting them where they are not already will probably not see them thrive.

Solar

Like the space options this seeks to lower the amount of light reaching the Earth or lowering the amount the Earth gets heated.

Different surfaces reflect or absorb light, those that are highly reflective tend to remain cooler and are said to have a high albedo value. The more reflective we can make surfaces the more we reduce the heating of the planet. Almeria in Spain has so many greenhouses that the light plastic roofs have resulted in lower temperatures to the region. Snow, ice caps and glaciers work well, but as the Earth warms and the ice recedes it heats even more.

Desserts, grasslands and cities have very low albedo numbers so introducing more trees and using more reflective paints for roofs and roads could help.

SCoPEx

Following volcanic eruptions, especially two in the 80s and early 90s sent enough material into the air and that rose so high into the sky that it lowered global temperatures for the next few years. It sparked an idea that if we sustained the one or two percent volume of something to dim the light entering the Earth’s atmosphere it would offset the effect of global warming allowing us time to transition away from fossil fuels. It is the rate of transition at the moment that means we will miss the targets and exceed the safe limits which could trigger massive changes to weather.

The process to do this has been called SCoPEx or Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment. It got a lot of attention about a decade ago and looked set to begin testing a few years ago before it was put on hold. The plan is to still do the experiment but the questions about if it should be done are now getting a lot more attention.

While the volcanoes did result in lower temperatures, it also resulted in lower crop yields. Even if the experiment show that we can lower temperature practically and at a fair cost, how do we factor in the potential impact to agriculture or perhaps where it will affect agriculture.

The sun’s ray are most intense over the equator so you might want to focus the dimming in that area, but that is also the rainforests and we need the trees and the biodiversity, if we tried to seed in the tropics we cover desserts but also grasslands which is often farmland.

If we did buy extra time to transition from fossil fuels would we not just slow the transition, just like we chose to not use less plastic when the oil industry told us we could just recycle it.

Assuming the intervention works and we have global adoption for it, we would not be able to stop until fossil fuel use had dropped significantly, should we stop because the will to fund it or the operators simply can’t continue the heating will return but will not only rise to potentially higher levels, it will rise faster than it has before.

What to do

Experiments that will not have lasting effects should be encouraged, even if to confirm that we should never look to implement it.

We have completed one geoengineering project already, we used fossil fuels in such volumes that we have changed the climate. We were aware of the potential impact over a century ago, but were more focused on shorter term issues and actively encouraged to not believe there was a risk, some still try to make that argument.

The focus needs to remain on lowering CO2 output, but it does not look like alternatives are ready to replace fossil fuels. Political will and commercial interests may also not align with not using fossil fuels in which case having to also use other methods may be a final hope to avoid the worst of the disaster, but we don’t know enough to take small experiments to a global scale and manage to fund and implement it let along get the world to agree how it should best be done.




