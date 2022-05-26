Not muthi killings but witchcraft, sangomas don't shed human blood -Gogo Ndlanzi





African spiritual healer and teacher and trained sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi says people should call the killing of people for human body party witchcraft and not ritual muthi killings.

Recently there has been a widespread outrage within communities against 'sangomas' who use human organs for muthi and ritual healing.

A suspect Ngomane in the murder of Bontle Mashiyane confessed in a video recording that they killed Mashiyane for her womb and knees.

A sangoma and his son have been arrested together with three additional suspects.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ndlanzi says muthi and killing do not come together and muthi is medicine and is supposed to heal.

Not everybody who alleges to be a sangoma is one because anyone can claim to be a sangoma just because they understand muthi. Just because you understand muthi doesn't mean you are a sangoma. When you are a trained and qualified sangoma there is a code of ethics that you abide by and one of them is we do not kill and we do not go outside the confines of tempering with the human body, you do not work with anyone without their consent, you don't shed human blood. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma

There are a lot of bogus and fake healers. I think it's about time whether there are elements that cannot be regulated but there has to be a standardized code of ethics and that this is how what we are all supposed to abide by because it's free for all because anyone can wake up tomorrow put on beads and wear a cloth and say I am a sangoma and continuously put the name of African spiritual healers into disrepute. Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual healer, teacher and trained sangoma

