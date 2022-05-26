WATCH: TikTok user hosting 'Dinner with dad' goes viral for selfless act





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

TikTok user Summer Clayton is providing 'dinner with dad' for anyone who may need a dad.

His latest post has over 500k views on TikTok and the comments have many people with teary eyes.

During the dinner, he offers users an opportunity to have intimate conversations they may wish to have with their own fathers.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral: