Hope SA foundation pleads for donations with annual winter drive





Winter is here and Hope SA is continuing with its focus to assist those who suffer in communities.

The organisation is appealing for people to assist the needy with winter hampers and blankets.

The Hope SA winter drive has been extended to assist those ravaged by the Kwa-Zulu Natal Floods.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hope SA foundation CEO and founder Namritha Sivsanker.

We feed every day here in Johannesburg, we feed 400 meals a day and because we work in so many communities with seventeen communities on a rotation basis. Namritha Sivsanker, CEO and Founder - Hope SA foundation

With KZN flooding we have been involved from day one and the need there again is for people to have their homes rebuilt and get their lives back on track. The need is still big and we need more inter drive items, so please assist us. Namritha Sivsanker, CEO and Founder - Hope SA foundation

You can contact them via email on: outreach@hopesa.org

