I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering





Cape Town-born Marc Lottering comedian says he has a newfound respect for live audiences when describing his return to the live stage on his cross country show tour titled Uncle Marc.

Raised in the Cape Flats and being a pastor's son, Lottering says finding comedy was an organic process and he grew up always speaking to an audience.

I always used to go to the front of the church, the congregation sort of becomes your audience and I was comfortable doing that. Marc Lottering, South African comedian

The comedian who has performed in London, Toronto, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Auckland and Dubai, says his new shows are a challenging but positive experience.

With his recent experience of suddenly being referred to as "Uncle Marc", Lottering - now in his 50s, says that as he has grown his audience has changed leaving no room to make any assumptions before performances.

No more assumptions to be made, everybody is sitting in the theatre and I just think that's great to have a whole family laughing together. Marc Lottering, South African comedian

