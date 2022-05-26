Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
When it might feel like doom and gloom is settling over Davos, there are still signs of hope... where knowledge and experience are being shared for the greater good.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield at #WEF22, Brian Dames, the Chief Executive of African Rainbow Energy & Power says that global events like WEF reminds us that South Africa is not alone in its challenges. Whether its'rising food and energy prices, supply chain woes, or unreliable energy supply - he is quick to point out that the crises we are experiencing are the same as in many other countries.
Similarly, in building solutions, he says you have to connect some of the dots - and that can happen at events like the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
We are part of the globe – and we can’t extricate ourselves from that.Brian Dames, Chief Executive: African Rainbow Energy & Power
We find quite a lot of value out of that, talking to our colleagues from different parts of the world.Brian Dames, Chief Executive: African Rainbow Energy & Power
When quizzed about South Africa's viable options for energy, the former Eskom Chief points out that countries have two paths to choose from - one is to accelerate decarbonisation and the other is to stay with what you have in ample supply, as a response to concerns around energy security. In doing so, “You may lock yourself into a carbon path that is undoable”, he says, pointing out that the acceleration towards clean energy is important, but is not the only solution.
We need greater investment in grids and many other infrastructure aspects.Brian Dames, Chief Executive: African Rainbow Energy & Power
Developing nations are under huge pressure to wean themselves off dirty fuels like coal… Dames says that while wind and solar are short-term remedies, gas is the fuel that will allow South Africa to transition to green fuels like hydrogen.
“We are well-positioned as a country to deal with that”, he says, quoting Anglo and Sasol as examples that need to be replicated. He also suggests greater focus is needed on interconnecting Southern African countries in order to unleash gas and hydro opportunities.
Without the expansion of our grids throughout Southern Africa, we will be unable to get to a greener future.Brian Dames, Chief Executive: African Rainbow Energy & Power
For more exclusive insights from this year's World Economic Forum, visit the ABSA Davos website.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are not the views of Absa.
