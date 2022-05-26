Those who steal from state coffers must account - Rivonia Circle
EAST LONDON - Corruption is so deep-rooted in South Africa such that even the rule of law has been "stolen". This is according to analyst and Rivonia Circle director for policy and research Lukhona Mnguni.
He was speaking in East London on Wednesday evening, at the local launch of the Rivonia Circle, a research and policy advocacy outfit that seeks to influence politics and generate debate.
"There are thieves all over and they know that they are thieves but what they have done (is that) they have even stolen the rule of law such that you won't be able to prove that they are thieves. Steal the rule of law first, and there won't be any accountability.
"That is why some would even be bold enough to say: 'There are Hawks in the Eastern Cape, why am I being investigated by Mpumalanga Hawks?' [That is because the person knows that the Eastern Hawks are in his pockets," Mnguni said.
This was a veiled reference to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who has questioned the Hawks’ choice of an investigator from another province to probe his alleged involvement in the siphoning of municipal funds.
Rivonia Circle is chaired by former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi.
Speaking at the event, Zibi said their visit to various towns around the country was to canvas views from different communities on how they should fight corruption and roll back the collapse of service delivery
Zibi said the sessions have to be so effective that ordinary people can be able to say "this was my idea".
"We can't have a situation where people call people who fail to clean our city’s streets as leaders. How come someone who steals from state coffers is called inkokheli (leader)? They disrespect you. Make them account for their actions," added Zibi.
The name of the nonprofit organisation, said Zibi, was inspired from the courage shown by the Rivonia Trialists.
This story is courtesy of Keith Ngesi Media.
This article first appeared on EWN : Those who steal from state coffers must account - Rivonia Circle
Source : Supplied
More from Politics
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's bruising battle for control.Read More
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape?
At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the province.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More