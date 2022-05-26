Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died
If you are looking for something new to read and want to learn more about South Africa’s past and the activists who gave their lives for our country, try Now You Know How Mapetla Died: The Story of a Black Consciousness Martyr.
Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.
The book looks into the life and story of Mapetla Mohapi who was a black consciousness activist and the first to die in detention in 1976 when he was only 28.
After his death the police released an alleged suicide note which was later confirmed to be a forgery.
Valela did not only write about his activism and death, but also into the story of his wife, Nohle Mohape, and her fight for answers and justice.
Valela said she found it important to look at activists who are often overlooked in history because they were not based in big cities.
The narrative that was front and centre was that of activists in the big cities … and for me it was important to expand our narrative to spaces that are often marginalised.Zikhona Valela, author
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
More from Lifestyle
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19
Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant
Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.Read More
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist
Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy SpecificRead More
WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering
Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances.Read More
'More companies will adopt paid menstrual leave before their countries do'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.Read More