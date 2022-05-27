Gauteng Hawks working with SAPS to eradicate theft of electricity infrastructure





Johannesburg recently hosted its first Energy Indaba that sought to explore how the city plans to deal with and prevent the theft of electricity infrastructure.

John Perlman spoke to the head of the Gauteng Hawks' Ebrahim Kadwa, who said that the crime-busting unit was working with a number of different partners, including SAPS to develop a task team to address this theft.

These criminal enterprises have been able to recruit insiders, whether they be contractors, whether they be security officials… and they are basically complicit in allowing certain corrupt activities or vandalism to take place. Ebrahim Kadwa, Gauteng Hawks head

