'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta
It's been over three months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and over 14 million people have fled their homes.
It is reported that over six million people have fled to neighbouring countries and many are still displaced.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners. He also called for Europe to step up.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta.
What has been outstounding about this invasion is that everyone has this image about Russia being this massive military power and their weakness and issues on the battlefield have really shown up.Debora Patta, CBS News foreign correspondent
There are no pieces to pick up, their homes have been reduced to rubble. Behind every broken window, shattered glass is a fairly that lived, laughed and had hopes and dreams that have been shattered. Many people do not want to leave their homes.Debora Patta, CBS News foreign correspondent
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from World
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage
Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchipsRead More