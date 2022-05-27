WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz angrily left an interview when US correspondent for the British outlet Sky News Mark Stone asked him about American gun control.
The interview took place at a vigil for the 19 children and two teachers who died in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Watch the interview below:
Excellent, persistent interviewing from @Stone_SkyNews.— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 26, 2022
This is how it's done. pic.twitter.com/GHNwQZzVhR
Listen to what else has gone viral:
More from World
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta
Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage
Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchipsRead More