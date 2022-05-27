WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral





Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz angrily left an interview when US correspondent for the British outlet Sky News Mark Stone asked him about American gun control.

The interview took place at a vigil for the 19 children and two teachers who died in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Excellent, persistent interviewing from @Stone_SkyNews.



This is how it's done. pic.twitter.com/GHNwQZzVhR — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 26, 2022

