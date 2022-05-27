WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
A fifth-grade boy with some soul!
Jordan Hollins' performance won him Best of Show at a local talent contest in Shreveport, Louisiana where he sang Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’
Watch the full video below:
A 5th-grade boy is going viral for his beautiful rendition of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’ Jordan Hollins' performance won him Best of Show at a local talent contest in Shreveport, Louisiana. If you have 60 seconds, this might be just the video you need to watch today. pic.twitter.com/1YwU7x1fdi— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 27, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43089688_crowd-at-concert.html
More from Lifestyle
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19
Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant
Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.Read More
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist
Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy SpecificRead More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died
Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.Read More
I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering
Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances.Read More
'More companies will adopt paid menstrual leave before their countries do'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.Read More