WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition

A fifth-grade boy with some soul!

Jordan Hollins' performance won him Best of Show at a local talent contest in Shreveport, Louisiana where he sang Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’

A 5th-grade boy is going viral for his beautiful rendition of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’ Jordan Hollins' performance won him Best of Show at a local talent contest in Shreveport, Louisiana. If you have 60 seconds, this might be just the video you need to watch today. pic.twitter.com/1YwU7x1fdi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 27, 2022

