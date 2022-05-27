The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year





Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer, says the children keep her going.

Fischer is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of April 2022.

In an effort to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and in turn, society, 702 has launched its Teacher of the Year campaign.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Fischer explains how children motivate her.

The children keep me going. They have such a hunger to learn and just having that on a daily basis inspires and motivates. Alta Fischer, Teacher of the year for the month of April

When I was in grade one I couldn't read properly and my teacher made me wear donkey ears and it had such a negative impact on my life because I could never read or comprehend what I was learning. Alta Fischer, Teacher of the year for the month of April

