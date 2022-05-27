Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa





Africa Day festivities sail into this weekend at The Africa Day 2022 Celebration event taking place on 28 May 2022 at Constitutional Hill.

Aimed at proudly celebrating Africa's diverse and vibrant culture, you can expect to feast on an authentic exhibit of fashion, film, food, business, arts and culture.

Organiser of the Africa day festival Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day event.

We are promoting an inclusive Africa you know, one that doesn’t discriminate one that is LGBTQI-friendly and also an Africa that’s collaborative. Kgosi Rampa, Organiser - Africa Day festival

The event is also a platform for local businesses to market and sell their products.

Presented by BET and MTV Base the celebration will duly showcase some of the continent's hottest talent namely, Sha-Sha, Murumba Pitch, Blxckie and Marcus Harvey.

Ticket holders have to produce their vaccination card upon entry into the event. Get yours on Quicket.

Listen the full audio below