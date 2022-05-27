Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist
The classic story of Cinderella has a fresh new spin to it as 3 time award-winning drag artist Cathy Specific, whose real name is Brendan Van Rhyn, combines Cinderella with ballet and ABBA music.
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: A Cinderella Story, playing at the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Monte Casino, had its opening Thursday night and is breaking boundaries as the first time Cinderella is played by a cigendered man.
The ballet show subverts the tried and trued tale of the Ella who gets treated awfully by her evil step mother but whose life is changed after meeting a prince at the ball through this as the prince falls with the drag alter-ego of Ella, not knowing that they identify as male.
Van Rhyn tells Bongani Bingwa that he would love it if people showed up to _A Cinderella Story _dressed up in ABBA themed regalia with the 8-10 best dressed audience members standing the chance to walk on the red carpet at the ball, with the best of the best winning a crown.
Listen to the full clip below.
It's the fact that the prince falls in love, who he thinks is Cinderella, and by the end he finds out it's not a girl, it's a boy. He's literally falling in love with the person, not the sex.Brendan Van Rhyn, drag artist
