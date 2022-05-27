



JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama, is appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Gama is appearing with four others, including Transnet’s former acting group CFO, Gerry Peter and ex-group treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi.

The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.

BREAKING: Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama among five suspects appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the PFMA. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/2R1MraQ5Od — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022

There is a sixth accused on the matter, one Kuben Moodley, who was arrested last year. ND — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest