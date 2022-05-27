'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
The National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) says the arrest of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is as a result of collaboration between them and the Hawks.
Gama is appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court with four others including Transnet's former acting group CFO Gerry Peter and ex-group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Investigating directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
These arrests come from years of investigations between the Hawks and the NPA Investigating Directorate. The arrest took place this morning, the accused were asked to hand themselves over at the Brackendowns Police Station.Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
What I can definitely say to South Africans is that corruption cases by and large are cases that are lengthy in nature and that is not entirely the fault of the NPA but sometimes the delay tactics from the opposition.Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
They are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering.— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) May 27, 2022
Listen to the full interview:
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
