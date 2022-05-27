The problems with the overcommercialisation of sport





Sports has become one of the world's most lucrative businesses, contributing almost 3% of the United States and the European Union's GDP.

A large part of this has arguably been through the massive commercialisation of sports, especially in the digital era and the advent of television and broadcasting.

However, when does this commercialisation become more than a hinderance to the overall advancement of sports?

Though sport should be celebrated and has provided employment opportunities for thousands of people globally, whenever money enters the conversation, things seem to become tricky.

On the one hand, sport has never been more accessible. In the past, people would have to go to stadiums, now they can just turn on their TV and watch any sports match they want to from the comfort of their own home, catapulting its general allure.

On the other hand, however, this massive exposure has turned what was once sport into a business.

Image has also become a big part of the business of sport, particularly the image of its talent. Image has never been more important as the image of a player becomes linked of the team, driving up sponsorships simply because the player is on board and not necessarily the value they bring outside of their commercial value.

Even fans are paying the brunt as the spike in interest and the growing commercialisation of sport has made it pricier to be a fan as hikes in the cost of sports-related merchandise and attending sports matches puts a growing dent in their wallets.

