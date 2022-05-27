Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant





Bringing a new life into the world can be a life-changing and all consuming process.

It is accompanied by so many changes but ironically life, besides the one you're carrying, still stays the same.

Whether prompted by yourself or your partner, there comes a time when those raging hormones kick in and some alone time with the one you love becomes an absolute necessity.

Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator, Lisa Welch, about how to safely navigate having sex while pregnant.

There's no wrong or right way to feel about your sex drive during pregnancy as hormones are constantly fluctuating, says Welch.

She adds that if you are having a normal and healthy pregnancy sex should be safe for you and your baby.

As long as your pregnancy is healthy and normal and you don't have any history of problems during your pregnancy they you can definitely enjoy sex throughout the whole experience. Lisa Welch, Sex and pleasure educator

However, if you are not in a mutually monogamous relationship or have started a new relationship, the sex educator recommends using protection to avoid the risk of infection.

Welch also points out that the baby is safe inside the uterus and will not feel any penetration.

Those that are in the later stages of gestation should be mindful of their belly and use pillows to cushion the weight, says the expert.

The baby is safe inside of the uterus which has its own muscular walls and its safe inside its amniotic sack of fluid and there's a plug of mucus that actually forms that is a barrier to the uterus and the vagina. Lisa Welch, Sex and pleasure educator

Listen to the full audio below