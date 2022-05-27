We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Former president Jacob Zuma’s reconsideration application to have Billy Downer removed as a prosecutor on his corruption trial has been dismissed.
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about what this means for the case.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has claimed that it would be impossible for Zuma to have a fair trial if Downer is with the prosecution.
However, now that this application has been dismissed it could pave the way for the trial to start in August provided the former president does not petition the constitutional court according to Zikalala.
If he does petition the Constitutional Court and it accepts his application, that could delay the case further but if it rejects the petition, the case should start on schedule.
If the ConCourt comes back and says: ‘I’m dismissing your application, you have no prospect of success,’ then at least by 15 August we may see the first witness going into the witness box at the Pietermaritzburg high court.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
