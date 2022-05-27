Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19





Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Unplugged Today where she discusses her music, influences and the impact COVID-19 had on her music and creativity.

The Most Frail singer also performed three songs where she displayed her almost hypnotically serene vocals that is both emotionally evocative and calming.

The seems to be Mooi's modus operandi as she describes her sound as being about honest tales whilst providing "sonic relief" with trap influences - and obviously a healthy dollop of Jazz.

Mooi describes her biggest musical influences as the electronic, classic jazz and urban/hip-hop scene.

It is no surprise that COVID-19 put a bit of a temporary wet blanket on the singer's career where she says that the pandemic halted any plans she had before the the world shut down and prevented her from releasing new music.

However, the wait is over as Mooi releases new music that has been three years in the making, long overdue but very worth the wait as Mooi describes one of COVID-19's positive outcomes being that she had more time to focus on her music.

Mooi will be performing at the Feel Good Series in Joburg on 28 May and Selective Styles in Cape Town on 5 June.

Follow her on Twitter and Instagram as @joyamooi.

Hear the full interview below.

I had so much more time to just be more specific, take more time for my music. So, it was really nice, actually just to finish up work and actually finishing my album that's going to come out later this year and in the new year. That's the blessing [of the lockdown], I think. Joya Mooi, singer-songwriter