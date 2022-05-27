



South Africa is suffering a pandemic-induced mental health crisis, judging by Liberty’s claims figures for 2021.

Working people between the ages of 35 and 54 are especially hard-hit.

© anaumenko/123rf.com

Depression accounted for 45% of Liberty’s mental health claims followed by schizophrenia (15%) and dementia (10%).

Suicide attempts’ contribution to mental health claims increased to 5.8% in 2021 from 2.6% in 2020.

Liberty paid out R3.47 billion in Covid-19-related claims in 2021 of which 61% were for life cover.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Dominique Stott (Liberty's Chief Medical Officer) about what contributed to the dramatic increase in mental health claims and what the long-term fallout is likely to be (scroll up to listen).

… the uncertainties and anxieties around Covid [reasons for the spike in depression] … People who would otherwise have coped, found they couldn’t because of the isolation and uncertainty… There is a stigma attached to mental health disorders in South Africa… Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty

… taking it away suddenly [referring to the alcohol and tobacco bans] … The cold turkey approach must be monitored by, preferably, a medical professional, certainly with alcohol. Going cold turkey if you suffer from alcoholism is dangerous. Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty

Suicide is a huge problem in South Africa… a number that is very scary… About 20% of people in South Africa will have depression at some point in their lives… We have about one psychiatrist per 100 000 people… Norway has 50… Our lack of mental health professionals… the outcome can be suicide… Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims