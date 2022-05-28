Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died on Friday morning.

It has been alleged that they were killed by their father who had given his five children energy drinks as they were preparing for school.

John Perlman speaks to the department's Steve Mabona about Lesufi's visit.

The children at the primary started complicating after drinking that energy drink, the staff members took both of them to the nearest clinic and unfortunately one died at the clinic and the other one was rushed to a hospital. Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Department

Mabona describes that the MEC's visit was a way to convey the department's condolences and help the aggrieved family find answer to what happened.

Remember the children were in our hands, they were under our care because they were at the school to receive education, they were in our space so as a department, we can't expect the family to know on what transpired if we don't go to them and confirm what happened Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Department

