World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?
Saturday is World Hunger Day and with the rising level of malnutrition among children in South Africa it is important to look at access to food across the country.
John Perlman spoke to Asekho Motabene, Programmes Manager for Africa Organisation, about this rate of malnutrition.
Malnutrition, especially stunting, can have an irreversible effect on children’s development both physically and cognitively which shows the importance of proper nutrition from the early stages of life.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50253093_closeup-of-a-piece-of-paper-with-the-text-i-am-hungry-in-the-hands-of-a-caucasian-man.html?term=hunger&vti=levx6s9hu79m75msiw-1-29
