[INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
On 18 August 2021, 19-year-old Zara Rutherford became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a Shark ultralight aircraft. The journey took 155 days and ended with a touch down in Belgium.
She completed her journey in January this year and is on the go again.
Sara-Jayne King chats to the ambitious Rutherford as she prepares to jet off again.
I am happy not only to break the Guinness World Record of youngest woman flying solo around the world, but also to reduce the gender gap by 11 years between the current youngest male record holder.Zara Rutherford, pilot
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Source : flyzolo.com
More from Lifestyle
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19
Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant
Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.Read More
Mzantsi Ballet ABBA Show: a Cinderella retelling with a queer gender-bent twist
Bongani Bingwa talks to actor-singer and drag artist Brendan Van Rhyn, also known as Cathy SpecificRead More
WATCH: Fifth grader shocks many with his ‘A Change Is Gonna Come' rendition
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died
Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.Read More
I always used sit in front at church - Marc Lottering
Stand-up comedian Marc Lottering joins Clement Manyathela to talk about his childhood as a pastor’s son, career and upcoming performances.Read More