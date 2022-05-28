Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic looks to the future of business
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Project Leader for the Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic Dr Robert Venter.
Wits University has launched the Entrepreneurship Clinic to develop aspiring entrepreneurs. Venter described the clinic as a force for change and redress as it tackled the core challenges facing South African society, which will develop and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs through the process of establishing successful businesses.
The youth population in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to double to over 830 million by 2050, bringing unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation.
The Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic, based in the Wits School of Business Science, is one of 24 projects in Africa that successfully bid for funding from the inaugural Innovation for African Universities (IAU) programme.
Young entrepreneurs are one of the country's best hopes in solving the jobs crisis. However, according to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, South Africa’s Total Entrepreneurial Activity is behind the average of other economies with a GDP per capita of less than $20,000, and one reason is that entrepreneurship as a career trajectory has historically received little support at university level.Robert Venter, Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic
The Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic aims to strengthen the role of universities in the entrepreneurship ecosystem to enable young entrepreneurs to become the future job creators and the drivers of economic development in Africa.Robert Venter, Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : Wits University Facebook page
