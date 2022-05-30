Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone





DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that proper land not prone to disasters must be allocated to the KwaZulu-Natal floods victims.

Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by floods twice in less than two months, destroying infrastructure worth billions of rands.

While the Arab state donated much-needed aid for KwaZulu-Natal, the minister said that people would not be kept in shelters for good and should be provided with good housing.

Thousands of people are still housed at community halls and shelters in various parts of the province after the devastating floods left them destitute.

Dlamini-Zuma said that government must now look for land not prone to disasters.

She warned that climate change is yet to create a disaster for South Africa and the country should be ready.

“We know that because of climate change, South Africa will be roughly divided into two; the eastern part will be wetter with more frequent floods while the western part will be drier with frequent droughts. So, we need to prepare for those,” Minister Dlamini-Zuma said.

Rebuilding efforts are now resuming in parts of the province following the floods.

‘TRUE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP’

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has described Qatar’s humanitarian aid to KwaZulu-Natal as a “true international friendship.”

"So, what we are experiencing today is true international friendship from the people and government of Qatar and we are most excited because this is an expansion of a relationship that has existed over a number of years," the minister said.

