Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that proper land not prone to disasters must be allocated to the KwaZulu-Natal floods victims.
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.
KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by floods twice in less than two months, destroying infrastructure worth billions of rands.
While the Arab state donated much-needed aid for KwaZulu-Natal, the minister said that people would not be kept in shelters for good and should be provided with good housing.
[WATCH] Minister Pandor echoes Dlamini-Zuma’s sentiments on the two countries’ friendship, saying this will not be the first initiative where they will be joining hands. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/quPaK0Pg8b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 29, 2022
Thousands of people are still housed at community halls and shelters in various parts of the province after the devastating floods left them destitute.
Dlamini-Zuma said that government must now look for land not prone to disasters.
She warned that climate change is yet to create a disaster for South Africa and the country should be ready.
“We know that because of climate change, South Africa will be roughly divided into two; the eastern part will be wetter with more frequent floods while the western part will be drier with frequent droughts. So, we need to prepare for those,” Minister Dlamini-Zuma said.
Rebuilding efforts are now resuming in parts of the province following the floods.
‘TRUE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP’
Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has described Qatar’s humanitarian aid to KwaZulu-Natal as a “true international friendship.”
"So, what we are experiencing today is true international friendship from the people and government of Qatar and we are most excited because this is an expansion of a relationship that has existed over a number of years," the minister said.
WATCH: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ - Families attempt to rebuild following floods in KZN
This article first appeared on EWN : Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Time to declare SA's power crisis a disaster & harness alternative power sources
John Maytham speaks to Professor Mark Swilling, co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition and co-author of the 'Betrayal of the Promise' at Stellenbosch University about South Africa's dire energy issue.Read More
Gauteng government launches new app to help fix potholes on provincial roads
John Perlman spoke to Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
What should you do if you witness a crime?
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.Read More
Find out why Tsogo Sun changes name to Southern Sun
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock for more details.Read More
'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'
Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa says scrapping the general fuel is not sustainable and deregulation is also not sustainable.Read More
Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.Read More
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More