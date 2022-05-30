Streaming issues? Report here
Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO

30 May 2022 7:31 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rice
Inflation
Tiger Brands
Whole grains
food basket

CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.

South Africans should brace themselves for a tough winter food prices are predicted to skyrocket.

CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this magnitude in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Doyle says the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the Russia-Ukraine and the looting that gripped the country in July contributed to the crisis.

You are going to see it (inflation) right across the board but particularly in the grain section or our business. So if we talk about bread, maize, and breakfast cereal that is where you are seeing a lot of the pressure.

Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brand

If the consumers occasionally see a gap on the shelf it isn't about the price, but there is a real supply chain squeeze. We are not concerned about the physical supply of basic foodstuffs but the cost of inflation you are going to see in the food basket for low-income earners is going to be significant.

Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brand

Listen to the full interview below:




30 May 2022 7:31 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Rice
Inflation
Tiger Brands
Whole grains
food basket

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
